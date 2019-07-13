Time for fried food, furry friends and thrill rides at the O.C. Fair

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for some family fun this weekend?The 129th Annual Orange County Fair opened for the season Friday and there are more thrill rides than ever and plenty of new foods to try.Fair officials said last year, more than 1.4 million people made the trip to Costa Mesa.This year's theme is "Acres of Fun," a tribute to the county's rich agricultural history. Fairgoers can experience that at Centennial Farm and by checking out the fan-favorite baby pigs.And don't forget about the food.Prepare for deep-fried heaven and expect that anything that can be covered in Hot Cheetos, WILL be. That includes cotton candy, caramel apples and turkey legs all caked with ground Hot Cheetos dust.Also new to the fair this year is what's dubbed as the tallest-traveling ride in the country. The ride "Titan" made its debut Costa Mesa on opening day."Two-hundred and eighty thousand pounds of steel that will rocket riders 17 stories into the air and you can feel the G-force," said Terry Moore with O.C. Fair and Events Center.The fair will run through August 11.