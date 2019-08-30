Los Angeles County Fair: Time for fried foods, thrill rides and furry friends

This year, the fair is going Pop!, a theme to celebrate the aesthetic, décor and history of L.A. pop culture from the 1950s on. Think Andy Warhol, disco and space flight.
Once you've had a healthy dose of nostalgia, dig into the outrageous food, including Venetian cream funnel cake, deep-fried pineapple and a rainbow grilled cheese. And more fried food.
The $6.50 Value Menu is also back this year so you can try them all. Every small business will offer one menu item for that price, fair officials said.
And the deals don't end there for some Southern California residents. Pomona residents can get into the fair for $8 on opening day. Residents of the Inland Empire can avoid the "60 Swarm," the only weekend where the 60 Freeway is not shutting down, and get in for $8 Saturday.
The fair opens Friday at noon and will run through Sept. 22.