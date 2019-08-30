Community & Events

Los Angeles County Fair: Time for fried foods, thrill rides and furry friends

By
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's that time again! The L.A. County Fair is back at the Pomona Fairplex for your thrill ride, fried-food and farm animal needs.

This year, the fair is going Pop!, a theme to celebrate the aesthetic, décor and history of L.A. pop culture from the 1950s on. Think Andy Warhol, disco and space flight.

Once you've had a healthy dose of nostalgia, dig into the outrageous food, including Venetian cream funnel cake, deep-fried pineapple and a rainbow grilled cheese. And more fried food.

The $6.50 Value Menu is also back this year so you can try them all. Every small business will offer one menu item for that price, fair officials said.

And the deals don't end there for some Southern California residents. Pomona residents can get into the fair for $8 on opening day. Residents of the Inland Empire can avoid the "60 Swarm," the only weekend where the 60 Freeway is not shutting down, and get in for $8 Saturday.



The fair opens Friday at noon and will run through Sept. 22.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspomonalos angeles countycounty fairfoodfamilyeventsfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 critical after La Verne police chase leads to crash
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
2 people found dead on beach in Torrance
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Sculptures outside Laguna Beach City Hall turning heads for wrong reason
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
Teen arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack
Show More
Teen stroke survivor walks again after yearlong recovery
Father of 2 gunned down in South Los Angeles
Bear cub rescued after deputies answer call for help
Boy with autism gets special treatment on flight
Police hope new evidence will lead to hit-and-run driver who struck officer
More TOP STORIES News