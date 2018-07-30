COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Torrance Antique Street Faire celebrating 20 years

TORRANCE, Calif. --
Downtown Torrance gets packed with treasure seekers the fourth Sunday of every month.



That's when the streets of Old Town are filled with vendors for the Torrance Antique Street Faire.

It's one of the largest free flea markets in the South Bay.

The Antique Street Faire is now in its 20th year.

Bargain hunters can browse through antiques, collectibles and vintage clothes.

The Antique Street Faire started in 1998 with 25 vendors.

Now that has expanded to more than 200.

The success of the fair has been credited with helping revitalize downtown Torrance.
