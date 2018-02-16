Try A New Hobby: 5 Fun Classes To Check Out In Los Angeles This Weekend

Learn to make rolled ice cream

We're only in the second month of 2018, but you might be feeling like your New Year's resolutions are already in the doldrums. If you're looking to break out of the box and try something new, why not sample one of these fun classes being offered in locations around L.A. this weekend? From photography to ice-cream roll making to yoga, there's something for every interest and every budget.This mega-trendy dessert, made from thin sheets of ice cream rolled up into tubes, isn't as hard to make as it looks. An experienced ice cream chef will teach you how to get comfortable behind the "ice grill," and then give you the tools you need to make your own flavors--including vegan options.Saturday 2/17, 12-1pmNeed to de-stress? This laid-back tai chi and qi gong class promises to "strengthen your body, re-align your spine and strengthen your immune system," with simple movements that are appropriate for all ages. Best of all, it's free to participate if you RSVP in advance, and there's even free parking (though donations are accepted, if you're feeling generous).Saturday 2/17, 9:30-10:30am"Have you ever wondered why after spending hundreds of dollars on the latest cameras, you still can't get photos you're really proud of?" ask the photography experts at Isla Studio. At this workshop, the organizers will teach you all the basics of exposure, aperture, depth of field and shutter speed, with a promise that you'll "become a better photographer and stop using your camera's 'Auto' mode in one day."Sunday 2/18, 10amLooking to improve your morning cup of coffee? On this tour of acclaimed third-wave roaster Blue Bottle Coffee's Arts District facility, you'll get to see how coffee beans are roasted from start to finish, get tips on making a better brew, and receive a bag of beans to experiment with at home.Saturday 2/17, 1-2pmIf you like to get in a morning workout on the weekend to make up for those afternoon beers, the folks at Downward Grog have you covered. This weekend's class at Frogtown Brewery will feature fast-paced vinyasa flow that will help you work up a sweat, with accommodations for all levels. After class, you'll be able to cool down with a discounted pint.Sunday 2/18, 10:30am-12:30pm