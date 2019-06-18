Community & Events

U.S. BTS Army mobilizes to collect donations for UNICEF at KTown Night Market

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- The U.S. BTS Army brought fans together at the KTown Night Market Friday night.

They held raffles and giveaways for super-fans and collected donations for UNICEF.

Imelda Ibarra founded the U.S. BTS Army in 2014, it was the first organized fan group for the band in the United Sates.

"We're their fans and we're here to promote them and their message and give back to the community the way they've been doing," said Ibarra.

U.S. BTS Army became a non-profit this year and started raising money for UNICEF.

The band started partnering with UNICEF in 2017 and launched a two-year anti-violence campaign called "Love Myself."

"It's a message of love and acceptance, of not having to worry about what society expects from you. It's about accepting yourself for who you are and loving yourself," said Ibarra.
