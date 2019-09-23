US Navy's Blue Angels put on free aerial show across Southern California sky

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Folks across the Southland were in for a treat, courtesy of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels who put on a stunning aerial performance across the region Sunday.The Navy's flight demonstration squad flew over Los Angeles, hitting up some popular landmarks.They were scheduled to enter the San Fernando Valley, going over Burbank Airport and Dodger Stadium. They were also set to circle down to the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood sign, ending their streak across LAX, and Los Angeles Harbor area.Those in an open area near any of those landmarks would be able to see them.