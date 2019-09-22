U.S. Navy's Blue Angels streak across Los Angeles skies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angelenos were in for a treat courtesy of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Sunday.The Navy's flight demonstration squad was planning an orientation over Los Angeles between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.They planned to enter the San Fernando Valley from the northwest, go over Burbank airport, Dodger Stadium, circle downtown to the observatory and Hollywood sign, across LAX, and down to the Harbor area.Those an open area near any of those landmarks would be able to see them.