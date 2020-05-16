ABC7 Salutes: WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday by pledging 100 laps charity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If slow and steady wins the race, taking the lead is Dr. Henry Wolfe. For his 100th birthday, the World War II veteran plans to walk 100 laps.
"I never worry about getting old but I sure am now and believe me I feel it!" said Wolfe.
Dr. Wolfe's daughter wanted to throw him the party of the century to mark this special occasion. But due to COVID-19, plans changed and they had to improvise.
Walker in hand, this former infectious diseases expert is now raising money for the Providence Saint Joseph Foundation.
His inspiration? Another veteran who raised money, doing laps in England. An Army veteran, Captain Tom Moore, raised millions of pounds for charity by walking 100 laps in his garden shortly before he turned 100.
"And I thought that was a good idea if I could raise money for charity, fine!" said Dr. Wolfe. "And so far things are going along pretty well."
So instead of gifts, they're asking for donations. Thousands of dollars have already poured in. It's the perfect present for this centenarian.
So is there a secret to staying this vibrant for 10 decades?
"Sheer luck," said Wolfe. "There's no secret to it. I've led a good life."
For more information, visit www.capsj.give.providence.org
