Victims of deadly 2015 San Bernardino attack honored with new memorial

By
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- The family of one of the survivors of the December 2nd 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, helped fix up a makeshift memorial.

"I definitely wanted to make this corner something that people could come and get hope from," says Kevin Ortiz, a survivor.

Ortiz was inside the Inland Regional Center that day with dozens of county workers, when two terrorists stormed inside and opened fire.

14 people were killed, 22 others were wounded. Ortiz was shot six times and has undergone years of physical and psychological therapy.

Supervisor Josie Gonzales unveiled artist renderings of what they call "the curtain of courage".

Once the memorial is finalized, it will have 14 alcoves, one for each victim who lost their life that day.

"I did see the beauty of the beginning of their healing. It's been a journey. So I think today really helped. Another solid step on our path towards healing, and helping this county recover," says Gonzales.

