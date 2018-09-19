COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers come out for Coastal Cleanup Day in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 1,000 volunteers arrived at the Santa Monica Pier to pick up other people's trash as part of "Coastal Cleanup Day."


Santa Monica was one of 70 locations in the Los Angeles area with more than 13,000 volunteers participating.

Volunteers grabbed buckets and headed out to the beach to pick up anything that wasn't sand.

At the Santa Monica location, volunteers picked up more than 1,200 pounds of trash of all types.

Both individual volunteers were on hand as well as school and business groups.

This is the 34th annual "Coastal Cleanup Day" with more than 800,000 volunteers in 153 countries worldwide taking part.

In 2017, more than 20 million pieces of trash were removed from beaches and waterways around the world.
