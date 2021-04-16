All Good News

Volunteers help get historic Hemet Theatre ready to reopen in time for 100th anniversary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

All Good News: Volunteers team up to restore historic theatre

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- The historic Hemet Theatre has been a part of the community for nearly 100 years. And it's getting ready to reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Slowly but surely, the historic building is coming back to life. And volunteers like Dennie Ortiz are helping to make it happen.

"I built the concession stand behind me. I'm getting ready to build a popcorn stand. I built this new ticket area," said Ortiz.

The theater is 100 years old this year, and crews are racing to get it cleaned up for its anniversary.

"This is one of the 10 oldest theaters in the country. By far the most historic building in this town," said Susan Carrier, CEO Hemet Theatre.



The theater still serves as a concert venue, but the goal is to bring it back as a movie house, too. It is a center piece of this community, which is trying to come back from some tough economic times.

"Being in this theater, you would see everyone in the community," said Carrier. "And there would be a closeness. And I thought, what if, this theater could do that again."

If the volunteers helping to restore the theater are any indication - it's working. People are donating time, money, even equipment. One thing they don't have to worry about is the building itself.

"Mr. Martin when he built it, he built it like a fortress, the walls are very reinforced. It has survived all the earthquakes so far," said Ray Rodriguez, Hemet Theatre director.

And with the work underway, everyone here is hoping it survives another 100 years as the heart of this community trying to make a comeback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshemetriverside countymovie theatervolunteerismtheaterall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
Colton Underwood's Mission to Help Kids with Cystic Fibrosis
Thai dogs rescued, given new lease on life in Studio City
Toddler gifted a UPS Truck
FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young kids
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
Kristin Smart disappearance: Podcaster helped police crack cold case
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
Defense Department confirms video of unidentified aerial phenomena is real
18 deputies, firefighters accused of sharing Kobe Bryant crash scene photos
Third vaccine dose likely needed, in 6 to 12 months, Pfizer CEO says
Show More
'Harry Potter,' 'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory dead at 52
Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Anaheim Ducks to welcome fans back to Honda Center on Friday
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Texas House OKs bill that would allow gun carry without license
More TOP STORIES News