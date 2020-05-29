WATCH LIVE: "LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration" on ABC7 pays tribute to the history of the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles

The expanded special, which airs 8 p.m. - 11 p.m., will also stream live on ABC7's connected apps and Hulu.
Adding to the star-studded lineup of celebrity guests with special Pride tributes include Dr. Jill Biden, Shangela of "RuPaul's Drag Race," MLB Los Angeles Dodgers, NFL Los Angeles Rams and NHL Los Angeles Kings, aerial arts performer Izzi Kessner, Dan Guerro of "Gaytino, Made in America"; Andy Bell and Vince Clark of Erasure share their new video and song, "Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)"; Joely Fisher performs "Praying for Time"; and a performance by West Coast Singers and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles.
The late Marsha P. Johnson, a prominent figure in the Stonewall uprising of 1969, was recently added as honorary grand marshal. Previously announced guests include grand marshals Rev. Troy Perry as the community grand marshal and Project Angel Food as the organizational grand marshal. Actress Laverne Cox delivers a profound speech about Black transgender lives, and multiplatinum musician Katy Perry provides a special tribute and encore of her "American Idol" finale performance.
Other celebrity appearances and performances previously announced include Mj Rodriguez, Sandra Bernhard, Cheryl Burke, Leslie Jordan, Alex Newell, Neve Campbell, Jake Borelli, Kelly Osbourne, Jane Fonda, Jaclyn Smith, Cheyenne Jackson, Abigal Breslin, former U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts, LA Rams Cheerleaders Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies; the casts of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Raven's Home" and "Pose"; as well as musical performances by Ana Barbara, Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher; Jordy, Shea Diamond and Justin Tranter introduce their "I Am America" video; Trixie Mattel of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, and other special surprise guests.
ABC7 set out to reimagine the 50th anniversary of LA Pride for Angelenos and continue the traditions set by the LA Pride Parade and Festival as one of the biggest pride events in the country each year. This year, the celebration will pay tribute to the history of LA Pride and celebrates the Los Angeles area's storied role in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.
The virtual festivities will air as an exclusive special that honors the journey through historical vignettes and celebrates the central role of the LGBTQ+ community in the culture and history of Los Angeles. The special will feature in-depth interviews and spotlight local unsung heroes, queer culture, community activists, raise awareness of the struggles surrounding being black and gay, and footage that bring to life all the achievements of LA's LGBTQ+ community throughout the years.
The celebration will air live exclusively on ABC7's linear broadcast and stream on abc7.com, Hulu and the new ABC7 Los Angeles connected TV apps for Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
In partnership with LA Pride, iHeartRadio LA is hosting a series of virtual PRIDE events, including the Virtual PRIDE Happy Hour Parties on "Pride Radio," accessed through the iHeartRadio App on Fridays in June at 5 p.m.
On Friday, June 26th at 7:00 p.m., the LA based iHeartRadio stations will collectively host a virtual PRIDE celebration across the stations' YouTube Channels.
The ONE Archives at the USC Libraries is a generous partner and the guardian organization of 50 years of LGBTQ+ archives, including photos, posters, and videos. They are an essential resource for showcasing the trailblazing and diverse history and culture of the community. The Archive is supplying photos for the special that reflect the past 50 years of LA Pride.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.