The younger you are, the less likely you are to vote, according to an ABC7 analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey.
But in 2020, Gen Z is expected to make up one in 10 eligible voters according to the Pew Research Center.
ABC7 spoke with community members in a roundtable discussion to talk about the youth vote and the issues young voters care about.
After interviewing 1,500 young people, Power California found these to be the key issues young people care about most in the upcoming election according to youth organizer Tyler Okeke:
-Stopping police brutality against Black Americans
-Having an equitable response to the COVID-19 pandemic
-Protecting immigrant rights
-Responding to the climate emergency
To find out more, watch the video above.
What do Gen Z voters care about most this election?
Want to know what issues young voters care about most? ABC7 spoke with community members to better understand the youth vote.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News