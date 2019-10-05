Community & Events

What you need to know for the first-ever City of Commerce Pumpkin Patch

By
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The first-ever Pumpkin Patch, in recent history, for the City of Commerce is open and ready to kick off the holiday season. Here's what you need to know:

Tatavi Farms and the City of Commerce have opened up the patch next to the Citadel Outlets along the I-5, 5933 Telegraph Road.

The Commerce Pumpkin Patch is open to the public during the month of October, Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $2 per person and children 2 and under are free. Proceeds will go to the City of Hope National Medical Center to aid in cancer research.

The Pumpkin Patch has many attractions like food trucks, carnival games and rides, and fresh pumpkins. Their owner says there are about 10,000 pumpkins at the patch at any given time.

The petting zoo is another attraction filled with rescue animals that have been trained to work with children with autism and individuals suffering from PTSD.

Tickets for the rides and animals are sold separately.

"Pumpkin patches are great places for the family. Not only can you pick out a holiday pumpkin for decorating or for making pies, you also have rides and attractions that kids love," said John Soria, Mayor of Commerce. "It's a great way to build relationships within the community and the family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countyeast los angelescommunity journalistfallin the communitypumpkin
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
LAX rideshare change: Airport officials aiming to improve traffic flow
Great Pacific Airshow: Public safety officials work to keep event safe
Major Democratic candidates visit LA to woo union members
Mother charged in death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
Special parking meters in LB collect funds for homeless
CA mom pleads guilty to having sex with daughters' teen boyfriends
Show More
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Sparks fire GM Penny Toler after postgame obscenity-laced tirade
East LA vigil honors victims of domestic violence
Dodgers 'Anthem Girl' is set to knock it out of the park before Game 2
Huntington Beach theater showing 'Joker' reopens after 'credible' threat
More TOP STORIES News