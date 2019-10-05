What you need to know for the first-ever City of Commerce Pumpkin Patch

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The first-ever Pumpkin Patch, in recent history, for the City of Commerce is open and ready to kick off the holiday season. Here's what you need to know:Tatavi Farms and the City of Commerce have opened up the patch next to the Citadel Outlets along the I-5, 5933 Telegraph Road.The Commerce Pumpkin Patch is open to the public during the month of October, Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.Admission is $2 per person and children 2 and under are free. Proceeds will go to the City of Hope National Medical Center to aid in cancer research.The Pumpkin Patch has many attractions like food trucks, carnival games and rides, and fresh pumpkins. Their owner says there are about 10,000 pumpkins at the patch at any given time.The petting zoo is another attraction filled with rescue animals that have been trained to work with children with autism and individuals suffering from PTSD.Tickets for the rides and animals are sold separately."Pumpkin patches are great places for the family. Not only can you pick out a holiday pumpkin for decorating or for making pies, you also have rides and attractions that kids love," said John Soria, Mayor of Commerce. "It's a great way to build relationships within the community and the family."