4th of july

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks: Shows available in Big Bear and Rancho Cucamonga

Although July 4th fireworks shows are prohibited in Los Angeles this year, here's where you can watch displays in Big Bear Lake and other parts of San Bernadino County.
By Brittany Cloobeck
It's official. All major July 4th fireworks shows in Los Angeles County have been canceled, according to a modified health order issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.

Although fireworks displays are prohibited in L.A. County, there are still a few happening in nearby cities and virtual celebrations. Here's where you can watch:

Rancho Cucamonga
A free community show will be offered by the City of Rancho Cucamonga at Chaffey College. The 15-minute display starts at 9 p.m., and no spectators will be allowed on the campus.

Big Bear
On July 17, Big Bear Lake's City Council "unanimously voted to continue with the annual July 4th firework show ." Spectators are encouraged to view the fireworks from their home, vehicle or boat to maintain physical distance from others. Viewers will also need to wear face coverings while watching the fireworks near others. If someone does not have a face mask, they will be provided by the city for free. For people who are not comfortable with attending the show in person, it will also be live streamed on the city's website.

Virtual celebrations:


Grand Park
The popular Fourth of July Block Party will be taking place online this year instead of at Grand Park. Instead of an in-person celebration, there will be a three-hour livestream, with the first hour being broadcast on ABC7, abc7.com and our new connected TV apps. The event will be hosted by Coleen Sullivan, who will be joined by Adrienne Alpert and community journalists Sophie Flay, Ashley Mackey and Eric Resendiz. For more details, visit Grand Park's website.

Rose Bowl

Although the in-person fireworks show is canceled, the Rose Bowl will be hosting a virtual celebration. According to Visit Pasadena's website, the one-hour virtual AmericaFest will "feature celebrations of our United States Veterans and military personnel, messages from our community thanking first responders, frontline workers and their personal heroes for their work during COVID-19, as well as a salute to America with a message for why we celebrate the 4th of July." The event will also feature a flyover of Pasadena and its landmarks. For more information and to register for the event visit the Rose Bowl's website.

Pacific Palisades
Instead of a fireworks show, the Pacific Palisades will be hosting a virtual concert starting at 8 p.m. You can view the trailer here. In addition to the concert, the city will also have a community-wide flyover at 2 p.m. of WWII fighter planes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan bernardino countybig bear lakerancho cucamonga4th of july4th of july eventjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
4TH OF JULY
Laguna Beach to close beaches for July 4 weekend
Ventura County beaches to close for July 4 weekend
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' kicks off July 4th weekend with special show
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to tighten coronavirus restrictions
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Driver slams into vehicle, runs over 2 men near Lake Arrowhead
Long Beach street vendor beaten, robbed
$1.5 B in unclaimed tax refunds must be claimed this month
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Newsom extends state eviction moratorium through September
Show More
Southern California-Las Vegas rail to be built along I-15
Little evidence that George Floyd protests spread coronavirus
Rapper 21 Savage launches free online financial literacy program amid COVID-19
New 2020 Corvette back in production after delays
COVID: San Bernardino County may close bars again
More TOP STORIES News