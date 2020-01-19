Community & Events

Women's March LA: Children also demand women's rights alongside parents

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Among the thousands of grownups, who took the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for the fourth annual Women's March, children were also carrying big posters with strong messages.

"We're protesting for women," said nine-year-old Theo Thompson.

Also marching in the crowd was 8-year-old Lucy Gammell.

"I get to help make sure women get equal rights and I get to spend time with them," said Lucy.

She came with her mom and family, who are from South Pasadena, to march from Pershing Square to City Hall.

"I can't believe we're still doing this four years later," said Sam Gammell, Lucy's mom. "Because it feels that we haven't done a lot of progress in these four years."

Jenny Silbert is another mom who brought her four daughters as a way to empower them.

"Definitely just the sense of being able to use your voice and say what's true to you," said Silbert.

And some advocating for women's rights were so young that they're still not able to walk.

"She's got a lot going on but it's also her first protest and I'm proud to bring her," said Angela Darcy as she was carrying her 3-month-old baby.
