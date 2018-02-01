YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite to require reservations to take pictures of Horsetail 'firefall'

This image taken in February 2016 shows the waterfall at Horsetail Falls in Yosemite National Park illuminated by the sunset. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by @sangeetadeyphotography/Instagram)

Benjamin Kirk
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
Visitors searching for that perfect picture of the Horsetail Fall phenomenon will now have to get a permit from Yosemite National Park.

For two weeks every year in February, thousands of amateur and professional photographers line up to capture the rare occurrence.

Yosemite officials said in recent years, the number of people visiting the viewing spot has grown so much that it has caused traffic jams and pedestrian safety problems.

The park is now working with local businesses to ensure public access to manage vehicles in the area by requiring a permit to visit.

Starting Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., park visitors will also be able to make a free parking reservation online.

About 250 parking reservations will be available and 50 first-served permits will be available each day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Village.

The Horsetail Fall event runs from Feb. 12 through Feb. 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsyosemite national parkphotographyYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Firefighter killed battling Ferguson Fire
Yosemite National Park to remain closed until Aug. 3
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
Palmdale family mourns father killed in Yosemite climbing fall
More yosemite national park
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News