Yosemite's Half Dome climbing-permit lottery now open

FRESNO, Calif --Hiking to the top of Yosemite National Park's Half Dome is one of the world's most spectacular hikes.
It starts on a trail that winds past glorious waterfalls and ends with a strenuous cable-assisted climb up the side of the granite formation to reach the expansive vistas at the top.
But only 300 hikers each day get the honor of making the trek, and right now, you have the opportunity to apply for a permit.
The National Park Service is currently accepting applications for their preseason lottery. Now through March 31, climbers can submit their name online for a chance to be granted one of the 300 daily permits.
The cost to apply for the lottery is $10 and if you win, the permit costs an additional $10.
Click here to apply.
The permit winners will be announced in mid-April.
Rangers have created some graphs that show how many people they expect will want to hike the trail on each day. The less popular the day, the more likely you are to be granted a permit.
The National Park Service said it plans to install the cables on the side of Half Dome on May 25 and keep them up through Oct. 9. Those dates could change if weather creates dangerous conditions.
If you don't receive a permit, you're not entirely out of luck. The National Parks Service offers a limited number of permits through daily lotteries that begin when the cables go up.
The National Park Service has a webpage with more information on the lottery: here.