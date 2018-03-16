COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Yosemite's Half Dome climbing-permit lottery now open

This April 2013 image shows Half Dome, the iconic granite peak in Yosemite National Park in California. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif --
Hiking to the top of Yosemite National Park's Half Dome is one of the world's most spectacular hikes.

It starts on a trail that winds past glorious waterfalls and ends with a strenuous cable-assisted climb up the side of the granite formation to reach the expansive vistas at the top.

But only 300 hikers each day get the honor of making the trek, and right now, you have the opportunity to apply for a permit.

The National Park Service is currently accepting applications for their preseason lottery. Now through March 31, climbers can submit their name online for a chance to be granted one of the 300 daily permits.

The cost to apply for the lottery is $10 and if you win, the permit costs an additional $10.

Click here to apply.

The permit winners will be announced in mid-April.

Rangers have created some graphs that show how many people they expect will want to hike the trail on each day. The less popular the day, the more likely you are to be granted a permit.

The National Park Service said it plans to install the cables on the side of Half Dome on May 25 and keep them up through Oct. 9. Those dates could change if weather creates dangerous conditions.

If you don't receive a permit, you're not entirely out of luck. The National Parks Service offers a limited number of permits through daily lotteries that begin when the cables go up.

The National Park Service has a webpage with more information on the lottery: here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsyosemite national parkhikingnaturelotteryrock climbingCentral California
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News