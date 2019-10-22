Community angered over convicted rapist, child molester's relocation plan to Joshua Tree

By
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KABC) -- A packed house expressed outrage Monday night at a public meeting over a violent sexual predator's possible move to Joshua Tree.

Hundreds showed up at the public meeting, protesting a judge's order sending 56-year-old Ross Wollschlager to their community.

Wollschlager was convicted of two rapes in Ventura County in 1983, sent to prison and paroled a few years later.

He was convicted again for rape and molesting a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping, which also occurred in Ventura County.

He is set to be released from a state mental hospital.

He is reported to be moving into a small rental property in Joshua Tree only accessible by dirt roads.

"Please think about our children," said one attendee of the meeting. "There's a lot of children in this community, and we might be in the middle of nowhere, but we still have the right to keep our community safe."

The Department of State Hospitals can't comment because of privacy laws, but points out the initial decision was made by a superior court judge.

A judge is expected to make a final determination if Wollschlager will be housed in Joshua Tree at a Nov. 7 hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
joshua treesan bernardino countyrapechild abusesex offenderprotest
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
Evacuations orders lifted in Palisades fire
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Trump supporter arrested in bear spray attack in Santa Monica
Vet files claim against Covina police after officer questions robbery report
Menifee high school teacher attacked by 3 students
Show More
Murder of Kawhi Leonard's father remains a mystery
Ballroom shock: Top scoring duo goes home on DWTS
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Watch the final trailer
PHOTOS: Pacific Palisades brush fire threatens hillside homes
CA's Vietnam veterans memorial honors first woman
More TOP STORIES News