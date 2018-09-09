Community protests in East LA for victim of deputy-involved shooting

The mother of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting staged a demonstration in front of the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station Saturday.Anthony Vargas was shot and killed last month in East L.A. after deputies confronted a group of suspects in connection with an armed robbery call.Vargas' mother, Lisa Vargas, says her son may have been mistaken for a suspect in a robbery."Anthony's name is not going to be out in vain. We're going to get justice for him," Vargas said. "We're going to continue to do this until we find out what happened to my son, how this happened."The mother said names of the deputies who killed her son should be released. She said her son liked to fish and taught bible study classes.