Community protests in East LA for victim of deputy-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting staged a demonstration in East LA Saturday, demanding the names of the deputies involved in the shooting be released.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The mother of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting staged a demonstration in front of the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station Saturday.

Anthony Vargas was shot and killed last month in East L.A. after deputies confronted a group of suspects in connection with an armed robbery call.

Vargas' mother, Lisa Vargas, says her son may have been mistaken for a suspect in a robbery.

"Anthony's name is not going to be out in vain. We're going to get justice for him," Vargas said. "We're going to continue to do this until we find out what happened to my son, how this happened."

The mother said names of the deputies who killed her son should be released. She said her son liked to fish and taught bible study classes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingfatal shootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentdead bodyEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
Several people fall ill at wedding near Moreno Valley
Barack Obama touts Democratic candidates at Anaheim rally
2 critical after suffering electric shock at Irwindale Speedway
10-year-old girl dies in Cypress Park house fire; 6 others injured
OC authorities ask for public's help in finding missing girl
2 suspects in Porsche arrested after chase in LA, Orange counties
Chemical spill at Cal State Fullerton prompts brief evacuation
Show More
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
Cardi B escorted out of NYFW party after lunging at Nicki Minaj
Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
More News