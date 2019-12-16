Community continues to mourn search and rescue crew member who died on duty on Mount Baldy

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- The community is continuing to mourn a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crew member who died on duty Saturday during a sweeping search for a missing hiker on Mount Baldy.

A memorial for Timothy Staples continued to grow Sunday at Damien High School in La Verne where he taught. The 32-year-old lost his life when he got separated from his partner and fell down an ice chute while looking for 52-year-old Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati who has been missing for one week.

A popular teacher and track coach, students and staff say Staples was dedicated to his job and to volunteering his time with the department.

"He loved it. It was his sport among anything, other than track and field. He loved climbing the mountains and looking for lost people," said Principal Merritt Hemenway.

Those close to Staples say he had just married wife, who also teaches at the school, six months ago.

The nine-year veteran with the department was experienced with extensive training, authorities said, but investigators are working to figure out exactly what happened.

San Bernardino authorities have not decided if and when they will resume search efforts for Mokkapati which were suspended as operations are "re-evaluated."

Mokkapati's family issued a statement saying they are devastated by Staples' death.
