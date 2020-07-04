Compton amputee, 10, has endured 5 surgeries since neighbor handed him a lit firework: 'I want to tie my shoes'

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fireworks might be fun for a moment, but the cost of mishandling them can last a lifetime.

Aaron Carreto of Compton turned 10 years old on the day that he watched neighborhood men fiddling with a small object.

The next thing Aaron knew, the sizzling device was tossed into his hands and it exploded with enough shock to set off car alarms.

"They gave me the firework, lit up. I want them to be in jail so they don't do this to other kids," said Aaron, crying in a hospital.

It has been a year and five surgeries since it happened.

Compton boy, 10, slowly recovering after losing left hand in firework explosion
EMBED More News Videos

Caring for Aaron Carreto's wounds after he was handed a homemade firework by his neighbor has become an around-the-clock job for his family.


Aaron lost fingers on his right hand and there is a stub where his left hand should be.

One of the neighbors responsible, 28-year old Walter Revolorio, is serving a term at Wasco State Prison.

Aaron's crippling injury is a life sentence. But he is facing his future with courage.

Manipulating the controls for video games is his therapy for his and hands and for the trauma he hits the soccer field.

Aaron's coach, Juan Resendiz, said that after five surgeries he gave Aaron the option of doing sit-ups instead of push-ups.

"Coach, I can do push-ups," said Aaron.

Aaron will need that bravery to fight the flashbacks that his family fears will return.

"He would cry when he would hear fireworks," said the boy's sister Alison.

The family's hope now is for enough money in a GoFundMe account to pay for for a major surgery that will give Aaron mechanical fingers.

Aaron's dream is to hold a soccer ball and dress himself.

"I want to tie my shoes," he said.

The calamity has changed the course of the Carreto family.

"Even when you think, 'Oh, it will never happen to me,' accidents do happen," Alison said. "It can change your life forever."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countychild injuredaccidentamputeefireworks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
LULAC urges Latinas not to join the military right now
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
1 officers shown in photos tied to Elijah McClain resigns, 3 others fired
At Mount Rushmore, Trump announces plans for vast statue park
Los Luzeros De Rioverde: Sibling trio performing for Freedom Over Texas
Show More
Brush fire burning near Running Springs
Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant arrested for 2019 incident
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
America's longest COVID-19 safe Independence Day parade kicks off in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News