Compton deputy shooting: 2nd wounded deputy released from hospital as manhunt continues

The two deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were shot on Sept. 12 as they sat in a patrol vehicle at the Metro station in Compton.
Great News... both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting. They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support. #LASDStrong pic.twitter.com/FAXt1yalmp— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 22, 2020
The shooter remains at large and the reward for information leading to him has grown to $640,000.
The male deputy had left the hospital on Sept. 16 and now the female deputy has left, the department says. Both deputies are expected to face a long road to recovery from multiple gunshot injuries.
A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies has raised more than $700,000. The page, started by sheriff's detective Keegan McInnis, can be found here. An additional fund started by the deputies union is also raising funds.