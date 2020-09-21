Compton deputy shooting: 2nd wounded deputy released from hospital as manhunt continues

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The second of two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who were ambushed in Compton has been released from the hospital, the department said Monday.

The two deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were shot on Sept. 12 as they sat in a patrol vehicle at the Metro station in Compton.



The shooter remains at large and the reward for information leading to him has grown to $640,000.

The male deputy had left the hospital on Sept. 16 and now the female deputy has left, the department says. Both deputies are expected to face a long road to recovery from multiple gunshot injuries.

The sheriff's department has released new photos of a deputy recovering in the hospital after she and her partner were ambushed in Compton.



A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies has raised more than $700,000. The page, started by sheriff's detective Keegan McInnis, can be found here. An additional fund started by the deputies union is also raising funds.
