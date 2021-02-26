WATCH: Firefighters battling massive structure fire in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an industrial area in Compton.Compton Fire crews responded to the scene near Santa Fe and Banning avenues just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, officials said.The fire ripped through what appeared to be a bus yard. Multiple buses were engulfed in flames, wooden pallets were scorched and thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also on scene.It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was not immediately released.