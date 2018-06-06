Christopher Frushon was supposed to graduate from Manuel Dominguez High School Thursday.Instead his family is searching for his killer.Frushon, 18, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Compton on May 26. Sheriff's deputies say he was crossing Wilmington Avenue in a marked crosswalk at 8:46 p.m. when a speeding car ran a red light and struck him, sending him flying into the air.The mid-size sedan, possibly a Charger or Kia, kept driving northbound toward El Segundo Boulevard.Frushon was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.Frushon was expected to graduate Thursday and was planning to move up north with his mother to start a better life, police say. He was planning to be a welder.Police believe the vehicle has extensive damage to the front end, windshield, hood, bumper and possibly the roof from the impact.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Compton Sheriff's Station Traffic Unit.