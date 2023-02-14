LAUSD hosts 3rd iAttend event focusing on students experiencing homelessness

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District has a goal of getting every student back into the classrooms and that includes students experiencing homelessness. LAUSD's iAttend Outreach event on Friday focused on doing just that.

"Today is great day for Los Angeles Unified because we are going to go into the places, the dark places where a lot of our kids are," said Alberto Carvalho, LAUSD's superintendent. "We're going to connect with them, love them, teach them. We're going to bring them into the light."

"It is a part of our value system, that children, not some children, but all children matter," said Jackie Goldberg, the president of the LAUSD Board. "And all children need the kinds of resources that this superintendent and this board and all these people that work at our schools are committed to doing."

Carvalho said in the three iAttend events since his arrival, they've knocked on 9,000 doors and brought thousands of students experiencing chronic absenteeism back into the classrooms. On Friday, however, the goal was to visit 30 housing crisis centers.

"We want to make sure that there isn't a single child or family in those centers that's going without education, without support, without the appropriate love and understanding," Carvalho said.

Carvalho said there's still more to be done, but he spoke about providing more resources for students including hiring more teachers.

"We are at 2,100 teachers hired into LAUSD in this school year," Carvalho said. "Are we where we need to be? Absolutely not. Are we in a far better position than any other large urban district in America? Absolutely yes."

