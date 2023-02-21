Firefighters battle large fire at Dominguez High School in Compton

It is unclear what caused the fire and no injuries have been reported.

COMPTON (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire that is ripping through a high school in Compton.

AIR7 HD video captured flames ripping through the roof of Dominguez High School on San Jose Avenue.

The blaze erupted Monday evening.

Smoke billowed from the building as most of the flames were being extinguished.

It is unclear what caused the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The Compton Unified School District said the fire occurred in the school's cafeteria. The campus was closed Monday for President's Day.

"We ask the public to keep distance away from the campus for safety and to allow the fire crew to do their work," read a statement sent to Eyewitness News. "Further information will be provided to staff, parents, and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.