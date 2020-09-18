Compton shooting: Key witness sought in ambush that left 2 sheriff's deputies wounded

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators want to speak to a key witness, seen on surveillance video, in connection with the ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton.

In the footage, the witness being sought can be seen walking nearby on the sidewalk as the gunman runs away.

The male deputy who was shot last weekend has been released from the hospital.

The female deputy remains in the ICU, but is expect to recover. Neither deputy has been publicly identified.

As a manhunt continues for the gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Compton, new surveillance footage shows how one deputy struggled to help her partner even as she was bleeding from her own wounds.


The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction has now increased to a combined total $640,000

A small crowd of demonstrators gathered outside a Lywood hospital Saturday night where two L.A. County Sheriff's deputies are being treated. Shortly after, a local radio reporter was arrested during a scuffle with deputies.

