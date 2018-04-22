A 29-year-old man was arrested after his live-in girlfriend was killed and her 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said.Deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 12400 block of Grandee Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They arrived to discover a woman who had been shot at least once in her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The deputies also found two of the woman's children -- a 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl -- who were unharmed.A short time later, investigators learned that the children's father had taken his 8-year-old daughter to a hospital after she was shot in the upper body. That child was listed in critical condition.Detectives from the sheriff's Homicide Bureau initially interviewed the father, identified as Juan Rodriguez, as a witness, the news release said.He was later taken into custody on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon and was being held without bail.Authorities believe Rodriguez got into a fight with his girlfriend of nine years then shot and killed her. They also said the young girl was caught in the crossfire and shot accidentally.Neighbors said they had never seen any signs of trouble from the couple or at the home."We were actually surprised to learn she got killed, she got shot...they always seemed like a happy family," Rose Ramirez said.