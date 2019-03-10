Compton woman, 28, killed after uninvited guests open fire at birthday party

EMBED <>More Videos

A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home in Compton after a group of uninvited males crashed a birthday party that the victim was hosting, authorities said.

A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home in Compton early Sunday morning after a group of uninvited males crashed a birthday party that the victim was hosting, authorities said.

Deputies responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to a call of "shots fired" in the 300 block of West Johnson Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The call was subsequently updated to a report of a gunshot victim.

The deputies arrived to find the woman in the driveway of the residence, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. "She was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene," a sheriff's statement said.

Her name was not immediately released.

An investigation indicated that during the birthday festivities were held for one of the victim's relatives.

"During the party, uninvited guests arrived and were asked to leave," the news release said. As they were being escorted out, an altercation occurred that resulted with the interlopers firing gunshots in the direction of the home.
Report a Typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
405 Fwy. closed in Sherman Oaks due to overturned propane tanker
157 killed, including 8 Americans, in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman killed, man injured in Pomona double stabbing
Masked robber sought by FBI after holding up 2 OC banks
Burglary caught on camera amid string of break-ins in Conejo Valley
Missing 13-year-old Lancaster girl found safe, officials say
Earthquake drill in Sylmar simulates needs in wake of major quake
Show More
Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody
Train service from DTLA to Coachella could be ready by 2020
Man found dead inside trunk of parked car in Stanton ID'd
City of LA, 400 volunteers plant 182 trees in Van Nuys
OC traffic control assistant ejected after being hit by alleged DUI driver
More TOP STORIES News