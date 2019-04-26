Concealed-carry holder shoots, kills would-be carjacker in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood

By Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO -- A would-be carjacker was fatally shot by a licensed concealed-carry holder after an altercation in the South Loop Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 3:15 a.m. in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive, police said. A 41-year-old man driving a BMW told police he was rear-ended by a 22-year-old man driving a Volkswagen.

The driver of the BMW got out to inspect the damage and when he went back to get his cell phone, the Volkswagen driver approached with a handgun, demanded his keys and pushed him into the vehicle.

Both men were inside the vehicle when police said the 41-year-old BMW driver, a licensed concealed-carry holder, retrieved his handgun and shot the 22-year-old man in the head.

The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and police confirm the person died. Authorities have not released his identity.

Ida B. Wells Drive was closed between Lasalle and Dearborn streets for the investigation. The eastbound lanes of Ida B. Wells Drive have since reopened.

The 41-year-old man is being questioned by police. Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoischicago shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeattempted robberyrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News