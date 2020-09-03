Conception boat fire: Loved ones dedicate underwater memorial to honor victims on 1-year anniversary

On the tragedy's one-year anniversary, family members and friends of the victims took a dive in water to take part in the heartfelt tribute.
"It's a big plaque with the names of all 34 who were lost on a big granite boulder and it's been placed at the floor of the cove where the Conception burned and sank," said Marc Shargel, whose friend was among those who died on the vessel.
Others who showed up at the site of a memorial, where a growing collection of flowers and photos of the victims stood at the harbour, lost more than one person in the tragedy.
Susana Solano Rosas' two daughters and ex-husband perished in the boat fire. She visited the memorial Wednesday to see the memorial plaque with all three of their photos.
"Not a day goes by that I probably don't have something that reminds me of it, that I think about it still, and it's been a year now," said Paul Amaral, who captained the tow board that sped to the Conception off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.
By the time rescue vessels reached the burning boat, it was fully engulfed in flames. Five crew members managed to jump from the Conception but the 34 passengers who were trapped below deck died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but court documents say criminal charges against the vessel's captain are imminent.