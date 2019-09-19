Concerns about possible gunman cause scare at Rosemead High School

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A heavy police presence is on hand at Rosemead High School out of concerns about a possible gunman showing up on campus.The incident began with a call about an individual with a gun at a home in the area. The person may have connections to the school and officers were sent to campus as a precaution.Officers were seen searching through the campus and corralling students into one location for their safety.The home where the call originated was searched, and no victims were found, according to fire department officials.Students were seen later being allowed to exit campus.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.