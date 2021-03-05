Rock 'N' Relief concert series at Dodger Stadium to aid COVID vaccine distribution

Amazon Music will stream the concert series live from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Amazon Music mobile app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel at twitch.tv/amazonmusic. Xfinity and Rolling Stone's YouTube channel will also broadcast the series.
The concert is aimed at providing entertainment to the community - in the safety of their cars -- while they wait to receive the vaccine at Dodger Stadium, which is serving as the largest vaccination site in the United States, organizers said.
"Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts,'' said Ann Lee, who co-founded CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) with actor Sean Penn. "We are thrilled that Linda Perry has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to the people visiting Dodger Stadium for vaccinations.''
As COVID-19 rates decline, could fans return to Dodger Stadium in time for opener?
Artists performing in the series will be following the same regulations as those coming to the site for vaccine appointments by staying in their respective vehicles until their performance time, and all equipment and instruments will be extensively sanitized between each set, organizers said. No meet-and-greets or backstage passes will be allowed.
Along with Miguel, Gray and Perry, those set to perform live at DodgerStadium include Aloe Blacc, Kevin Bacon, Juliette Lewis, Scream, DJ Adam Bravin (of She Wants Revenge), Willa Ami, Donita Sparks of L7 & Friends, Pete Molinari, Silversun Pickups, Jen Awad, Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, Troy Noka and house band Flashback Heart Attack.
The series, hosted by Perry and DJ Kat Corbett of SiriusXM and KROQ, will also feature digital performances from the Foo Fighters, Crow, Simon, Deadmau 5, Jewel and Sammy Hagar. Others set to appear include Gavin Rossdale, Pete Yorn, James Blunt, Gary Barlow, Tracy Bonham, Deborah Cox, Shaed, K. Flay and Jenny Lewis and Blake of Rilo Kiley among others.
"As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts,'' said Perry, who is producing the event. "Our goal is to do everything we can to thank CORE and the self-sacrificing people who keep us safe during this unprecedented crisis.''