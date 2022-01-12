inflation

US consumer prices jump 7% in past year, highest inflation rate in 40 years

Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on goods.
By Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Smart swaps to beat rising food prices

WASHINGTON -- Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982 and the latest evidence that rising costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities are heightening the financial pressures on America's households.

Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on goods such as cars, furniture and appliances. Those increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts. Gas prices have also surged, in part because Americans have driven more in recent months after having cut back on travel and commuting earlier in the pandemic.

Rising prices have wiped out the healthy pay increases that many Americans have been receiving, making it harder for households, especially lower-income families, to afford basic expenses. Poll show that inflation has started displacing even the coronavirus as a public concern, making clear the political threat it poses to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeinflationeconomygas pricesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
INFLATION
Biden to meet with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices
Why prices are expected to continue soaring in 2022
Federal Reserve considers raising interest rates 3 times in 2022
Poll: 69% of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation
TOP STORIES
5 detained in connection with death of off-duty LAPD officer killed
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
Arrest made in shooting death of Taco Bell employee in South LA
Family blames Riverside County for man's COVID-19 death
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron
Ferrer warns against nonessential activities amid COVID surge
LAPD to examine policies following deadly Burlington store shooting
Show More
Suspect arrested in double stabbing that left 1 dead in Playa del Rey
Foster mom charged in murder of teen released after bail reduced
Red Cross declares national blood crisis amid Omicron surge
Video: Dolphin stampede spotted off coast of Ventura
Buttigieg tours LA County ports, addresses supply chain issues
More TOP STORIES News