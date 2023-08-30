Consumer Reporter - 7 On Your Side Mornings

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a dynamic and motivated consumer reporter to join our morning team. We are looking for someone who wants to help consumers, report on solutions and empower audiences with useful information. The successful candidate has a strong interest in technology and personal finance and is adept at identifying consumer concerns, rooting out scams and helping our viewers save money. They serve up relevant, helpful information and tips, and can present these stories in a unique way. We are looking for someone who can become an integral member of our morning show team.

This position is a Monday-Friday morning/midday shift. This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Create unique and shareable stories for television, digital, social and streaming.

Collaborate on content and new ideas, handle live news across platforms.

Active use of social media for promotion and newsgathering.

Participate in community and station public events

Basic Qualifications:

Multiple market experience.

Must be a strong journalist and storyteller.

Must be comfortable handling news in the field and studio.

Know how to present active and engaging live shots.

Must work well under deadline pressure.

Must have schedule flexibility and ability to work holidays.

Preferred Qualifications:

Ability to shoot, edit and publish

Experience with Adobe Premiere and/or Dalet One-Cut.

Previous local news anchoring or fill-in anchoring experience.

Bilingual preferred

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Additional Info:

Please include the link to your recent reel when submitting your application online.

The pay range for this SAG-AFTRA Union role in Glendale, California is $112,000.00 to $154,000.00 per year which follows the pay scale agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.