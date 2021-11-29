consumer reports

Want to complain about a company on their social media page? You may want to think twice

Will leaving them a lengthy Facebook comment help resolve the issue? Here are a few tips to help you get better results.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've ever used social media to voice a complaint against a company, you're not alone.

Almost every company in the world, whether big or small, has some sort of social media presence. But will sending them a tweet or leaving them a lengthy Facebook comment help resolve the issue?

Consumer Reports says it's a good place to start, but there's a catch.

A less confrontational approach can often bring better results.

"Whatever platform you're using, try a direct message instead," said Octavio Blanco, an editor for Consumer Reports. "Companies know you can put them on blast where everybody can see your message, so they may appreciate it when you don't."

Blanco said using this method may actually get you a faster or more helpful response. Plus, there are other benefits you can get by going the private message route.

Consumer Reports says it can also help you avoid scams since no one can see your complaint publicly except a company representative. That's important when dealing with a bank or financial services company.

Also, make sure you're interacting with an official company account.

On Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, an authentic account should have a checkmark by the display name in a blue circle.

But no matter how angry or frustrated you may be, it's always best to play it safe and cordial.

"It's important to be nice and not threaten the company in your DMs," said Blanco. "Remember, there's a person on the other side of that message."

