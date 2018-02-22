More than one year after her daughter was severely injured by a drunk hit-and-run driver, Bonnie Masters-Webber finally left an Orange County courtroom with closure.Cal State Fullerton student Jessica Weber suffered broken bones in her left arm, pelvis, back and hip after 31-year-old Jorge Perez ran a red light."They warned her, with those types of breaks and injuries that she will have arthritis in the future. So it has changed her life," Masters-Webber said.Cameras were not allowed in court, but a judge sentenced Perez to two years in prison.In December, Judge Scott Steiner overturned the plea deal sentence because the prosecutor failed to give the family a chance to speak about the crime's impact, which is a constitutional right under Marsy's Law.After multiple trips to the appellate court, the original sentence was ordered."Two years is still a lot of time for somebody who is going to prison for the first time, especially someone who has been so remorseful since the early stages of the precedings," defense attorney Benjamin Arsenian said.The Orange County District Attorney's Office said an error was made and they've done everything to fix it. They are glad Masters-Weber got her day in court.An attorney for the family said this wasn't about the length of the sentence, it was about victim's rights."Their words can be used by a judge in determining the correct sentence, the just sentence. I think that's an important outcome of a case, and I think it's the most important outcome," attorney Mike Fell said.Masters-Weber said after the experience, she is committed to helping other victims navigate the legal system moving forward."Be a little more aware of what the rights are and be involved. This was well worth it," she said.Perez's attorney said with credits from time he's already served, he'll likely be released in six to eight months.