Watch out for coronavirus in your meth, police say in tongue-in-cheek post

Police departments in Wisconsin and Texas are offering to test your meth for coronavirus.Two departments each posted tongue-in-cheek PSAs on Facebook.The Johnson City Police Department in Texas said they have reason to believe methamphetamine in Blanco County may be contaminated with the coronavirus.They recommend those who have meth bring it in to the police department for testing. Or "If you prefer to keep your meth in the privacy of your own home" you can contact dispatch and they'll send an officer out to your home.The Merrill Police Department in Wisconsin also offers to test the potentially tainted meth for free, no appointment necessary.They also encourage Facebook users to spread the word.The post has gone viral, with almost 6,000 shares.After the initial post got such a strong reaction, the department provided a little more explanation: