covid-19 pandemic

Pub in England installs electric fence around bar to encourage customers to keep their distance

St JUST, England -- A pub in England is going to extreme measures to encourage customers to keep their distance in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, installed an electric fence in front of the bar because he says he was having a hard time getting some people to social distance.

"When you serve people a drink they change," McFadden told The BBC.

According to McFadden, the barrier is "just a normal electric fence that you would find in a field."

Asked if it was switched on, McFadden said, people "don't want to touch it to find out whether it is on or not."

He said the "fear factor" appears to be enough of a deterrent.

McFadden said most customers were happy with the fence, and they even laughed about it.

Pubs across England reopened July 4 as part of Britain's biggest step toward post-outbreak normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelectricsocial distancingbarviral videocoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
DMV gives extension to seniors with expiring driver's licenses
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
COVID-19 update: Sharp increase in outbreaks at workplaces
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
WATCH TODAY: CA officials give COVID-19 testing update
Vandal plows truck into VFW post in Jurupa Valley
Show More
OC officials vote in support of return to school without masks, physical distancing
More than 71,000 people reported missing in Mexico since 2006
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits, judge rules
More TOP STORIES News