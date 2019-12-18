RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Six months after a developmentally disabled man was shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer at a Costco in Corona, his family on Wednesday announced the filing of a civil-rights lawsuit.
Officer Salvador Sanchez shot 32-year-old Kenneth French and his parents while they were shopping at the warehouse store on June 14. Russell and Paola French were both hospitalized and survived their wounds.
Sanchez claimed he opened fire after being assaulted and knocked to the ground while holding his toddler son.
In September, Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said his office would abide by a grand jury's recommendation and declined to file charges against the policeman.
According to the French family's attorney, Dale K. Galipo, the civil suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for "violations of law in connection with the unjustified shooting."
Corona Costco shooting: Family of developmentally disabled man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
