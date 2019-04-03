Noah McIntosh case: Corona father pleads not guilty to torture, murder of 8-year-old son

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5225392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Corona father charged in his 8-year-old son's murder allegedly bought acid, bolt cutters, a 32-gallon trash can and other items before the boy went missing, a court document states.

In court for the arraignment of Bryce McIntosh on murder charges. He is accused in the torture and murder of his 8/yo son, Noah McIntosh. pic.twitter.com/VdvIAPJ8Wk — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) April 3, 2019

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Corona father pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the torture and murder of his 8-year-old son as the search for the boy's remains continued.Bryce McIntosh is accused of killing Noah McIntosh, who was last seen more than a month ago after his mother dropped him off at the father's apartment.The mother, Jillian Godfrey, also remained in custody Wednesday. She and the victim's father were both initially arrested on child cruelty charges.A court document revealed disturbing details of the murder case, including investigators' belief that Bryce McIntosh purchased acid, bolt cutters, a 32-gallon trash can and other items before the boy went missing.