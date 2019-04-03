Crime & Safety

Noah McIntosh case: Corona father pleads not guilty to torture, murder of 8-year-old son

A Corona father pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the torture and murder of his 8-year-old son as the search for the boy's remains continued.

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Corona father pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the torture and murder of his 8-year-old son as the search for the boy's remains continued.

Bryce McIntosh is accused of killing Noah McIntosh, who was last seen more than a month ago after his mother dropped him off at the father's apartment.

The mother, Jillian Godfrey, also remained in custody Wednesday. She and the victim's father were both initially arrested on child cruelty charges.

MORE: Document shows disturbing details in Noah McIntosh case
The Corona father charged in his 8-year-old son's murder allegedly bought acid, bolt cutters, a 32-gallon trash can and other items before the boy went missing, a court document states.



A court document revealed disturbing details of the murder case, including investigators' belief that Bryce McIntosh purchased acid, bolt cutters, a 32-gallon trash can and other items before the boy went missing.
Related topics:
crime & safetycoronariverside countychild abusehomicide investigationmissing boyvigilmissing children
