Noah McIntosh case: Corona father pleads not guilty to torture, murder of 8-year-old son

Bryce McIntosh is accused of killing Noah McIntosh, who was last seen more than a month ago after his mother dropped him off at the father's apartment.
The mother, Jillian Godfrey, also remained in custody Wednesday. She and the victim's father were both initially arrested on child cruelty charges.
A court document revealed disturbing details of the murder case, including investigators' belief that Bryce McIntosh purchased acid, bolt cutters, a 32-gallon trash can and other items before the boy went missing.
