Brush fire in Corona area advancing toward homes in Yorba Linda - LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that rapidly spread to at least 200 acres is threatening homes in the Corona area and advancing toward Yorba Linda.

The Blue Ridge Fire was initially burning in the area of Green River Road near the Green River Golf course and the 91 Freeway. It was initially named the Green Fire and then changed to the Blue Ridge Fire, for Blue Ridge Drive in Yorba Linda.

Fire officials say the fire may soon pose an immediate threat to residences in Yorba Linda.

The Green Fire in the Corona area rapidly spread to at least 200 acres and triggered evacuation orders for Yorba Linda neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway.



Evacuation orders were issued for Yorba Linda neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon including Bryant Ranch Elementary school, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately," the OCSD tweeted.



A blaze known as the Green Fire is burning at least 200 acres in the Corona area and advancing toward homes in Yorba Linda, fire officials say.



The fire broke out on a day of intense Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California that triggered a red-flag warning for the area. Other fires around the region have spread rapidly and some areas are seeing gusts in excess of 50 mph. Temperatures are cool, but humidity is very low in the brush.

RELATED: SoCal could see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger increase

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
