Brush fire in Corona area advancing toward homes in Yorba Linda - LIVE

The Blue Ridge Fire was initially burning in the area of Green River Road near the Green River Golf course and the 91 Freeway. It was initially named the Green Fire and then changed to the Blue Ridge Fire, for Blue Ridge Drive in Yorba Linda.
Fire officials say the fire may soon pose an immediate threat to residences in Yorba Linda.
Evacuation orders were issued for Yorba Linda neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon including Bryant Ranch Elementary school, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
"Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately," the OCSD tweeted.
#OCSDPIO Evacuation orders for Yorba Linda- North of the 91 freeway East of Gypsum Canyon, including Bryant Ranch Elementary. Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) October 26, 2020
The fire broke out on a day of intense Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California that triggered a red-flag warning for the area. Other fires around the region have spread rapidly and some areas are seeing gusts in excess of 50 mph. Temperatures are cool, but humidity is very low in the brush.
RELATED: SoCal could see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger increase
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.