Corona Las Vegas shooting survivor shares her journey of recovery

Corona woman Kristina Staples shared her remarkable journey of recovery one year after being shot in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.Kristina and Danny Staples were in Las Vegas the night shots rang out on Oct. 1, 2017. It was a night that changed everything for them forever."She took a shot to the head, right in the front," Danny recalled. 'The bullet fragmented and went into the side of her head."Kristina was in a coma for three weeks after having brain surgery. Danny's aunt Taree Hiraga was there, too."He never left her side, he slept next to her every night at the hospital," Hiraga said.Eventually, Kristina woke up. She didn't speak for several months but Danny was grateful she was back."I had to learn to eat, I had to learn to walk, I had to learn to write," Kristina said.Danny remembers the day his wife had to learn to speak again."The speech therapist was asking her what she calls me...and she said, 'My boo,'" Danny shared, with tears and a smile. "That was the first thing I heard her say."Nearly a year later, Kristina has made incredible progress, but there's still a long way to go.Their role as parents have changed. Kristina used to be the rock in their home, Hiraga said."We went from a normal three-member family, to a family just trying to figure it out again," Danny said.For their 2-year-old daughter Harper, it's complicated."The connection, it's not there, she wants her mommy back. So, it's hard," Hiraga explained. "Her mommy is back, but just not the mommy she remembers," Rob McMillan told her. "Right," she replied.The couple recently attended their first concert since the shooting. They said it was emotional.As for Kristina, she still needs a lot of rehabilitation, but the family is looking forward."I'm a survivor, and I stay strong," Kristina said proudly.