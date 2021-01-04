Corona Norco Unified School District to delay reopening for in-person learning

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Corona-Norco Unified School District in Riverside County is delaying plans to continue in-person learning.Year-round elementary schools were set to welcome students back Tuesday, while traditional schools would have returned on Jan. 12.But now the school district says students will continue remote learning until further notice.The district said it is waiting for new guidance from the state about reopening protocols after Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a statewide school reopening plan.