Education

Corona Norco Unified School District to delay reopening for in-person learning

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Corona-Norco Unified School District in Riverside County is delaying plans to continue in-person learning.

Year-round elementary schools were set to welcome students back Tuesday, while traditional schools would have returned on Jan. 12.

But now the school district says students will continue remote learning until further notice.

The district said it is waiting for new guidance from the state about reopening protocols after Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a statewide school reopening plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoronanorcoriverside countyschoolscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at Century City mall
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Former OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens dies after breast cancer battle
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
Dodger Stadium COVID testing site reopens with changes
Historic Long Beach hospital reopens to free up other medical facilities
Show More
UK prime minister orders new national coronavirus lockdown
Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons
Manhattan Beach removes public seating amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Sunday was the busiest travel day since the start of pandemic
La Palma home destroyed after Christmas tree catches fire
More TOP STORIES News