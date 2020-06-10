Police commission: Off-duty officer in fatal Corona Costco shooting acted outside LAPD policy

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Commision on Wednesday unanimously adopted the police chief's recommendation to find that an LAPD off-duty officer acted outside department policy when he fatally shot a man and his parents at a Costco in Corona.

Riverside County prosecutors had decided not to charge Officer Salvador Sanchez for the June 14 incident, in which he shot 32-year-old Kenneth French and his parents while they were shopping.

French, described as developmentally disabled by his family, was killed in the shooting. His parents, Russell and Paola French, were wounded by gunfire and hospitalized.

Sanchez's attorney has said the incident began when the off-duty policeman was assaulted while holding his toddler son, and contended that Sanchez opened fire after being knocked to the floor.

French's family filed a civil rights lawsuit back in January.
