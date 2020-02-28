Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak prompts United Airlines to suspend service between LAX, Tokyo Narita

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid continued concern over coronavirus, United Airlines announced Friday it will suspend flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Tokyo's Narita International Airport beginning March 8.

The flights between LAX and Tokyo Narita will remain suspended until at least April 24.

The airline also suspended Tokyo Narita service from Houston and Chicago. United flights to Tokyo's Haneda Airport from San Francisco have not been affected.

RELATED: Tokyo Disneyland set to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, United extended its already-in-place flight suspensions to other regions.

"We will stay in close contact with the CDC and other health organizations as we continue to evaluate our schedule,'' according to an online update from the airline.

The airline is waiving some flight-change fees and is also offering refunds on some flights to select cities. Find more information from United here.

RELATED: Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



Several other airlines have already suspended or reduced flights to China and Hong Kong, but United is believed to be the first to halt flights to Japan and Singapore.

Earlier Friday, the World Health Organization raised its coronavirus risk assessment to "very high" as cases outside of China continue to increase.

Officials say more than 20 vaccines are being developed worldwide with results from clinical trials expected in a few weeks.

About half of the United States' coronavirus cases are in California, where more than 8,400 people are being monitored in 49 different jurisdictions after arriving on flights from Asia, state health officials said.

Officials say there are 33 confirmed cases currently in California, but officials reiterate the risk to the public remains low.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom says Calif. is prepared for first COVID-19 case with unknown origin

A new case of coronavirus was detected in Northern California in a woman who has not traveled overseas since the outbreak began. This suggests the virus could be spreading locally, person-to-person, the CDC said.

It is unknown how the woman contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, as opposed to being exposed overseas.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Track the latest developments at abc7.com/coronavirus

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countytraveloutbreakcoronaviruslos angeles international airportu.s. & worldflights restrictedvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News