LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials said on Friday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with coronavirus who flew into LAX did not pose any risk to others while in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles County Public Health said the attendant did not have symptoms while in the county, and therefore did not pose a risk to anyone.
RELATED: Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
The news comes as fear of the coronavirus is having a major impact on air travel.
Health officials said there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and there is currently no evidence of the virus spreading from person to person in Los Angeles County.
Officials say there are 33 confirmed cases currently in California, but officials reiterate the risk to the public remains low.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom says Calif. is prepared for first COVID-19 case with unknown origin
A new case of coronavirus was detected in Northern California in a woman who has not traveled overseas since the outbreak began. This suggests the virus could be spreading locally, person-to-person, the CDC said.
It is unknown how the woman contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the U.S., it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, not from being exposed overseas.
Coronavirus: South Korean flight attendant did not pose risk in LA County, officials say
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News