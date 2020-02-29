Coronavirus

Coronavirus: South Korean flight attendant did not pose risk in LA County, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials said on Friday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with coronavirus who flew into LAX did not pose any risk to others while in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Public Health said the attendant did not have symptoms while in the county, and therefore did not pose a risk to anyone.

RELATED: Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself

The news comes as fear of the coronavirus is having a major impact on air travel.

Health officials said there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and there is currently no evidence of the virus spreading from person to person in Los Angeles County.

Officials say there are 33 confirmed cases currently in California, but officials reiterate the risk to the public remains low.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom says Calif. is prepared for first COVID-19 case with unknown origin

A new case of coronavirus was detected in Northern California in a woman who has not traveled overseas since the outbreak began. This suggests the virus could be spreading locally, person-to-person, the CDC said.

It is unknown how the woman contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the U.S., it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, not from being exposed overseas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthoutbreakcoronavirusinfectionvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
Officials: Coronavirus patient was treated at Vacaville hospital before transfer
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News