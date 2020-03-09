Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Experts answer most-asked questions in ABC7 virtual town hall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A panel of experts from the UCLA Health system answered some of the most common questions about coronavirus in a virtual town hall hosted by Eyewitness News.

The questions ranged from how the virus spreads to what dangers it poses to those who interact with the public. To see many of the questions answered, continue watching videos in the player above.

The experts from UCLA Health were: Dr. Lisa Dabby, Dr. Jena Lee, Dr. Brian Prestwich, Dr. Jay Espejo, Dr. Anuradha Seshadri.

Q: Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?
Yes. Data from China show a wide range of severity in the symptoms that people display, according to Dr. Lisa Dabby. About 1-2% don't show any symptoms at all, yet can still carry and spread the virus. "Which makes it a little tricky when you think about quarantining," Dabby said. "Because it's hard to quarantine people who don't have any symptoms at all."

EMBED More News Videos

"Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?" Dr. Lisa Dabby from UCLA Health says yes!



Q: How contagious is coronavirus?
The virus spreads in ways similar to the flu in that it is generally acquired through touching surfaces and hands, but is less likely to spread through the air, Dr. Brian Prestwich says. That's why the best advice is to wash your hands often and keep your distance. "It's overall a little more contagious because most of us don't have any immunity yet," he noted.
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.



Q: My son works at a grocery store. How safe are people like him who interact with the public at work?
Dr. Dabby says the key is keeping good hygiene and staying a distance away from people who appear to be sick. "Hopefully sick people aren't going to the market, but if they are, keep your distance from people who are coughing and sneezing."

EMBED More News Videos

What precautions can you take if you fly? Is it safe to travel on an airplane, especially with recirculated air? The doctors weigh in.



Q: Is it safe to fly and if so, what precautions should you take?
Dr. Seshadri notes that airplanes have HEPA air filters that filter the air every four minutes, so airborne transmission through the recirculated air should not be a big concern. Of greater concern is the surfaces touched by multiple people. She advises wiping down common surfaces such as tray tables and arm rests before touching them. As for whether you should fly at all, she says if you're in doubt, consult your own doctor. There is a bigger risk if you are traveling to high-risk countries, including China, Italy and South Korea. There is also a higher risk if you are elderly or have underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes or HIV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News