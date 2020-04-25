Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom wants more testing before reopening California

The governor wants between 60,000-80,000 tests, which could be months from now.
More than 3.1 million Californians have filed for unemployment since March 12, but Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state won't reopen until more coronavirus testing is available.

Right now, the state is performing 16,000 tests a day. The governor wants that number between 60,000-80,000, which could be months from now.

Gov. Newsom expects 25,000 tests a day starting a week on May 1.
